Road and school closures: What you need to know today

While the city of Montreal has been largely spared severe flooding so far, municipalities off-island have been hit by huge amounts of water, forcing people out of their homes by the thousand over the weekend.

Here's what you need to know to get around on Monday.

Schools closed

The Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board in Montreal announced that Saint-Gérard primary school in Pierrefonds will be closed on Monday.

The area is closed to traffic and a release from the Education Ministry said that flood waters could reach part of the school yard.

The Seigneurie-des-Mille-Îles school board announced that six schools on its territory would be closed due to flooding, Monday. They are located in Pointe-Calumet, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac and Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac:

École des Grands-Vents.

École des Lucioles.

École des Perséides.

École du Grand-Pommier,

École Horizon-du-Lac.

École secondaire Liberté-Jeunesse.

L'école Rose-des-Vents will remain open, but there will be no transportation for students who live in the sector south of Highway 640.

There will be no school bus transportation for any student, regardless of which school they attend, in the municipality of Pointe-Calumet and Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

The same applies to any students living south of Oka Street in Deux-Montagnes and south of Highway 640 in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac.

Galipeault Bridge closed

Earlier on Saturday, Quebec's Transport Ministry shut the Galipeault Bridge, which connects Montreal to Île Perrot along Highway 20, in both directions.

It's unclear when the bridge, which crosses over the Sainte-Anne rapids, will reopen.

Motorists can still take Highway 40 to the north, through Vaudreuil-Dorion to Highway 30 as an alternate route. The tolls on Highway 30 have been cancelled for the time being.

A Transport Ministry spokesperson said the Galipeault Bridge isn't flooded at the moment, but the wind and rain in the forecast is making the situation increasingly unsafe. (Conrad Fournier/Radio-Canada)

A plan is in place to offer free commuter rail service on the Vaudreuil-Hudson and Saint-Jérôme EXO lines. This is expected to continue until the bridge reopens.

Road closures

The Quebec Transport Ministry put out a release advising drivers to prepare for periods of heavy congestion during peak hours on Highway 40 on Montreal's West Island and on Highway 15 near Mirabel.

In the Mirabel area, Route 158 is closed between Saint-Simon Street and Highway 15. And Route 117 is closed between the 158 and Highway 50.

In Pointe-Calumet, Montée de la Baie is closed between Route 344 and 38th Street.

In Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, Route 344 (Oka Street) is closed up to Principal Street.

In Vaudreuil-Dorion, Route 340 is closed between Léger and Paul-Gérin-Lajoie streets.

Find an interactive map of all road closures here.

Some cars in Pierrefonds have had to be removed from flood waters several feet high. (CBC)

Ministry keeping close eye on Île-aux-Tourtes bridge

Considering the high water levels from the Lake of Two Mountains, the Transport Ministry is constructing temporary dikes along the approach to the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge.

Crews are building up the sides to prevent the rising water levels from threatening that bridge, but they say the bridge is currently safe and not at risk of closing.

For Monday morning, all three lanes heading into Montreal will be open during rush hour.

More rain in the forecast for Montreal

Monday April 29: Mainly sunny. High 10. Periods of rain beginning overnight. Low plus 5.

Tuesday April 30: Periods of rain. High 10.

Wednesday May 1: Rain. High plus 4.

Thursday May 2: Sunny. High 14. Sixty per cent chance of showers overnight.

Friday May 3: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Saturday May 4: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 16.

State of emergency extended

The island of Montreal and Laval remain in states of emergency, a measure giving authorities the power to seize property and force evacuations.

So far thousands of people across Quebec have been forced to leave their homes due to encroaching flood waters.

In Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, located just northwest of Montreal, more than 5,000 people were evacuated after a 50-metre section of a natural dike holding back the Lake of Two Mountains breached Saturday evening.

Officials also carried out preventive evacuations in some sectors in Pierrefonds and Île-Bizard over the weekend, and authorities in Laval ordered the evacuation of 22 buildings on l'île Verte.