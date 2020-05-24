What to expect when Montreal retailers open on Monday

When retail stores in the Montreal area open their doors on Monday, shoppers should be ready to keep their distance from each other and touch as few items as possible.

Some of the ways retail stores have adapted will look familiar: stickers on the floor indicating where to stand in line, plexiglass windows and a reduced number of people allowed inside at the same time.

But for stores where customers are used to touching items or trying them on, there are a whole new set of challenges to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

A limited number of customers will be able to shop in the shoe section at the same time. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

Darren Berry, the director of the Sports Experts location in the Dix30 shopping centre in Brossard, said the changes they've made feels like they're opening a whole new store.

They were already open, selling bicycles, deemed an essential service by the government.

But since they have a separate entrance, they will also be permitted to sell clothing, shoes and all other items starting tomorrow. That will make things a little more complicated.

"We want to try to limit touching the product," said Berry.

Employees will help customers take items from clothing racks and out of the shoe boxes, instead of searching for their size themselves. And if they choose not to buy what they try on, the item will be put into quarantine for 48 hours before it is returned to the shelf.\

WATCH | How Sports Experts in Brossard has adapted its store for the pandemic

Sports Experts in Brossard's Dix30 shopping centre will have its entire store open starting Monday. Here is what they are doing to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19. 2:01

The number of cash registers in use has been reduced to three, and customers will be asked to step back as cashiers scan their items and remove security devices.

With reduced hours for the next two weeks, Berry said they're bringing back 80 per cent of their staff for now.

"We were going to open a fourth cash, but for me it was too tight," he said.

In addition to the plexiglass, he said cashiers are also being offered masks and face shields.

No handshakes

The need to stay two metres away from customers is also a challenge for sales representatives.

"We're used to getting close to clients to show them stuff," said Jean-Philippe Guérin, who works on the sales floor of the Brossard store.

Sales representative Jean-Philippe Guérin says he's excited and a little nervous for all the customers they're expecting on Monday. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

After accompanying customers to the cash, he usually gives them a handshake.

It's a reflex he's had to suppress as he's been selling bicycles at the store.

"I feel excited but nervous at the same time…. We're expecting a lot of people," he said.

"I never expected to live anything like this in my career."