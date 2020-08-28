Sports, art activities between class groups to be allowed on Sept. 14, Legault says

Students in Quebec will be allowed to participate in school sports and art activities between class groups starting Sept. 14 if there isn't a surge in COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks, Premier François Legault said Friday.

"I hope that everything will go well and that in two weeks our children, our young people, will be able to start scoring goals again in all kinds of sports and have fun in all kinds of artistic activities," Legault said at a news conference.

The announcement comes only a day after Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said activities would be restricted to class bubbles. Roberge's remarks immediately sparked an online petition that quickly garnered tens of thousands of thousands of signatures.

There was even a protest in Quebec City Firday morning. Gathering in front of the National Assembly, students, parents and many sports program managers decried the restriction on inter-class activities.

They argued it made no sense, given such activities are allowed outside of school.

Legault said Friday the government made the decision in collaboration with public health to prevent widespread COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

The aim has always been to relax the restriction in time, once authorities see how things are going.

The situation will be monitored and re-evaluated over the coming two weeks, the premier explained, but if everybody is following the rules and there are no serious outbreaks, then it will be possible to restart all the activities between classes.

Legault acknowledged that there was clearly disappointment and frustration after Thursday's announcement.

"We have to be careful. Parents are scared about this situation," he said on Friday. "What we decided for a first step is to keep the children in schools within one classroom including for sports and arts."

Jean-Frédéric Gagné, the sports co-ordinator at Saint-Jean-Eudes school in Quebec City, was among those relieved by Legault's decision.

"This is good news for Quebec school football teams," he told Radio-Canada. "Sept. 14 will allow sports officials to set a calendar and provide a quality season for our student athletes."