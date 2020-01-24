Crews work to clean up after tanker in Dorval leaks diesel on the road

Firefighters were called to St. François Road in Dorval Friday morning after a truck driver realized his vehicle was slowly spilling diesel on the road as he drove.

The fire department was dispatched after the driver arrived at an industrial park and realized his tanker had been leaking.

Officials on the scene said that the truck could have been leaking all the way from Ville Saint-Laurent to Dorval.

Ian Ritchie, an operations chief with the Montreal Fire Department, said that because diesel is oil-based, it can make roads slippery and dangerous.

"We have to be very, very careful with intersections and on the streets," he said.

Ritchie said they've put an absorbent material on the roads near the truck's destination in Dorval. City crews will later come to do a proper cleanup, he said.

Montreal police will also be following the route the truck took to see if there are spills on the way that need addressing.

The leak was contained and the company that owns the truck transferred the fuel into another vehicle.

Sewers in the area were also blocked to prevent the diesel from entering the water.

The department's hazmat team, as well as Environment Quebec officials, were present to ensure the spill did not pose a danger to the environment.

The fire department said it doesn't know how much fuel was lost, but the truck, capable of transporting up to 18,000 litres, was far from empty.