It's not all 'doom and gloom,' says Spike Lee as he looks to brighter future for black films

While there are still plenty of problems in the modern world when it comes to issues around race, award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee says it is not "all gloom and doom."

Speaking with reporters Wednesday as the Montreal International Black Film Festival got underway, Lee pointed to the recent success of the blockbuster hit Black Panther.

The 2018 American superhero film, with its mostly black cast, took in more than $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film by a black director (Ryan Coogler).

"No longer can studios say that black films, with black stars per se, won't make money overseas," said the 61-year-old film director, producer and writer.

"That can't be used anymore to keep down the budgets of black filmmakers."

He said he is also encouraged by the "groundswell" of grassroots movements in his home country.

It appears that an increasing number of American voters will be participating in the mid-term elections, he said, and given the current political climate, the vote could bring big changes.

"We can't skip over this mid-term election coming up in November," Lee said.

But regardless of what is happening south of the border, the filmmaker said he doesn't want people to watch his latest film, BlacKkKlansman, and think that the racial tensions explored in the film are isolated to the United States.

There is an increasing tendency to blame immigrants for local problems in countries around the world, he said.

"We just have to be smarter as a people," he said. "We have to make sure we stop that."

Lee's newest film takes on the KKK

This is the third time the director has come to the festival, and it will be his first visit to Canada since BlacKkKlansman, took home the Grand Prix award at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in May.

The film explores racism in the U.S. by telling the tale of a black police detective who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s.

Despite the current racial tensions in his home country, Lee said most of the actors on set handled the racially charged material well.

The only actor he had to push, he said, was Topher Grace, who played the role of white supremacist David Duke.

"There's certain ugly words, racial slurs, that he was uncomfortable with saying," Lee recalled. "We just had one conversation, and we were good."

Director Spike Lee, from right, actors Adam Driver, Laura Harrier and John David Washington arrive for the premiere of the film BlacKkKlansman at the 71st edition of the Cannes film festival last May. (Joel C. Ryan/Associated Press)

Fond memories of Montreal

While it may be his third time attending the festival, Lee's first visit to Montreal was more than half a century ago when his father loaded the family in the car and drove up for Expo 67.

"My father had a yellow Citroën station wagon," he said with a smile. "He packed us all up here. That was my first introduction to Montreal."

Later, he visited the city to play roller hockey and, more recently, the film festivals.

"I enjoy Montreal," he said.