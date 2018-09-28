'They are gambling with his future': Laval mother fights to get son into English-language school

Tehmina Younus says her son would have a much easier time in school if he could switch to the English-language system, but the Quebec Education Ministry won't grant him an exemption to Bill 101.

Bilal, 8, has childhood apraxia, which severely limits his ability to communicate and participate academically.

"Whatever he's feeling he's been unable to express," Younus told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

The Laval family has appealed to the province to ask for an exception to Bill 101, which stipulates that only students with at least one parent who was educated in English in Quebec or elsewhere in Canada can enrol in English-language schools.

With a few rare exceptions, francophone and allophone students in Quebec must attend school in French.

The family, who moved from Pakistan to Laval in 2006, had Bilal evaluated at age two because he wasn't speaking at all, Younus explained.

Bilal started speaking when he was four and a half, and his parents have been paying for private speech therapy since they say the government-subsidized programs don't offer nearly enough and there was a long wait list.

He has continued with speech therapy at school, but was only given one hour a week due to a strain on resources.

"He is struggling [with] the French schooling," Younus said. "In order for him to progress, he should be able to study in the language that's dominant for him."

Strict rules for Bill 101 exemptions

An exemption to Bill 101 would allow the family to send Bilal to an English-language school, where they hope his studies will improve.

But the Education Ministry has strict rules about who can qualify.

According to the ministry's website, "children with serious learning difficulties who are given special permission" can get an exemption.

When the family applied for Bilal this past spring, however, they were rejected.

A copy of the May 2018 rejection letter, obtained by CBC Montreal, states the ministry ruled Bilal was not eligible under the criteria for children with "serious learning difficulties," as outlined by the government.

Bilal, 8, has been struggling academically and is very anxious at school according to his mother. (Shutterstock/Syda Productions)

The ministry would not reconsider that decision, Younus said, even after one of Bilal's doctors wrote a letter in support of his case, arguing that the boy meets the requirement of having "an academic delay of two or more years."

Now entering the third grade, Bilal has been in the French-language system for two years. He also spent time at a francophone daycare, but he's still unable to communicate with his teachers and classmates in French.

"He hardly has any friends," his mother said. "Every day is a struggle."

Despite the support from his doctor and another recommendation letter from a psychologist, the family has not been able to convince the Education Ministry.

Younus applied for a second, separate exemption to Bill 101 earlier this month — that of "a serious family or humanitarian situation" — but the ministry once again rejected her request.

A spokesperson for the Education Ministry said they would not comment specifically on the family's case.

Meanwhile, Younus said she's at a loss for what to do.

"We did not expect that we would have such a hard time to fight for our son's right." she said.

'They are gambling with his future'

Younus said Bilal is extremely anxious when he's at school, a marked change from his relaxed behaviour over the summer.

"The moment he started school, the anxiety is back," she said.

The school Bilal attends, École Jean-Lemonde in Laval, has advised Younus to integrate more French into their home, she said. But she says she isn't fully fluent and doesn't want to teach him to make mistakes.

She also said that if he can't learn French after two years of full-time studies at a francophone school, she doesn't see how a few extra hours at home will help.

"I don't think that they have any sympathy toward him," she said, adding that the family is now considering sending Bilal to out-of-its-budget private schools, or even homeschooling him.

Paying for private speech therapy is already putting a strain on their finances, Younus said, and Bilal continues to fall further behind academically.

"They are gambling with his future," she said.

With files from CBC Montreal's Daybreak