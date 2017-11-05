Montreal's old Hôtel-Dieu hospital to reopen as specialized clinic to test for COVID-19

Montreal's shuttered Hôtel-Dieu Hospital will become one of several specialized clinics in Quebec treating COVID-19 patients, according to the Ministry of Health.

The former hospital is still home to outpatient clinics and administrative offices for the Montreal's French-language superhospital (CHUM).

In the coming days, though, Hôtel-Dieu's old emergency room will be ready to welcome patients with symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Danielle McCann said last week that specialized clinics would be set up in a number of Quebec regions, including Quebec City and the Montérégie.

That announcement followed complaints by doctors who said family clinics weren't prepared to prevent the spread of the virus.

McCann said health officials were readying cubicles to be installed in the coronavirus clinics, allowing patients to be tested while reducing the risks of contamination.

The clinics will also ease pressure on ERs clogged with people looking to get tested for the virus, the chief of infectious diseases at the Jewish General Hospital, Karl Weiss, said this weekend.

Before being able to visit one of the new clinics, Weiss said patients will have to get an appointment from an Info-Santé nurse by calling 811.