Quebec schools for students with disabilities to be improved, Roberge vows

Quebec's Education Minister Jean-François Roberge says the province is going to improve schools for students with disabilities across the province.

"We are going to help these students," Roberge said after touring École de l'Étincelle, a French-language school in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood on Monday.

"The government is there for our vulnerable students. The resources will be there. We will invest in our youth."

Last month, Radio-Canada reported the school for autistic children was short-staffed, overcrowded, and had been using utility closets as quiet rooms for kids in crisis.

Roberge toured the school Monday with the head of the Commission scolaire de Montréal, the province's largest French-language school board. The minister said he was shocked by what he saw.

"I saw, here, a school that was not really adapted for those kids. [There are] too many kids, not enough space, and not enough professionals."

He said he was impressed with the improvements the school has already made, but it's not enough.

"By decreasing the number of students and improving the infrastructure here, we will have a place that is adequate," he said.

"But I think that, in the medium term, it will probably take a school that is completely renovated, or a new school more adapted to the needs of these students."

Short and long-term solutions

The minister said several short-term steps have been taken to improve the situation at École de l'Étincelle before the start of the new school year.

This summer, the CSDM will be investing $700,000 in the building and millions more in the years to come, officials say.

School board chair Catherine Harel-Bourdon said the school is about 100 years old and not well adapted for students with special needs.

Catherine Harel-Bourdon says $700,000 is being invested in École de l'Étincelle this summer. (CBC)

Long-term, the board is looking to renovate one of its facilities in the city's east end to bring it up to modern standards for students with disabilities.

Officials want to completely overhaul the school, adding bathrooms in every class and customized spaces for different types of therapy and activities, Harel-Bourdon said. That location could eventually become the new home for École de l'Étincelle.

Preliminary plans for those renovations will be presented to school board next week, she said, and the hope is that the province will financially back the renovations.

Not just a Montreal problem

Roberge invited officials from school boards outside of Montreal to request money for renovations, expansion or even to build new schools in order to serve what he called "vulnerable students."

"Make your requests, you will be pleasantly surprised by the government's openness," he said.

He said parents who live outside the city sometimes have no choice other than to come to Montreal so their children can get services, and the government wants to be able to better serve students who live elsewhere.