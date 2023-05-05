A shortage of special constables is causing closures, delays at Quebec courthouses

A shortage of special constables in courthouses across Quebec is forcing the closure of several courtrooms and leaving some people waiting all day for their cases to be heard — only to be turned away.

The Quebec Justice Ministry said at the Montreal courthouse alone, hearings were delayed in six rooms on Tuesday and in five on Wednesday.

"There are courtrooms that are being closed where everyone is ready to proceed, including witnesses, defence lawyers, Crown prosecutors, judges, courtroom staff," said Eric Sutton, a criminal defence attorney in Montreal.

In some cases, he said, hearings are being postponed or moved online because a special constable isn't present.

"For an accused who is under a great deal of stress and expects to proceed on any given day, or for a witness or an alleged victim who expects that they will finally be heard, it just prolongs the stress," said Sutton.

He said prolonged delays could even result in a case being thrown out.

Defence lawyer Eric Sutton says court hearing delays only prolongs the stress for an accused, a witness or a victim. (Jaela Bernstien/CBC)

The peace officers are essential to maintaining order in courtrooms. They carry a gun and make arrests if necessary.

The union representing them said more than 200 have quit their jobs since 2018, most blaming low salaries.

According to the job description on the Quebec government's website, the salary caps off at just under $60,000, according to 2019 figures.

Syndicat des Constables Spé​ciaux du Gouvernement du Québec (SCSGQ) president Franck Perales says the province needs to take action.

"It is absolutely necessary to review everything involving working and salary conditions," he said.

Perales said special constables in Quebec courtrooms are the lowest paid among peace officers in the province.

The union has been negotiating a new collective agreement with the government for about three years but have yet to reach a deal.