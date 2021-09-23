CAQ government tables bill to outlaw protests within 50m of schools, hospitals and vaccination sites

People who protest near places such as schools, health-care facilities and COVID-19 vaccination sites could face thousands of dollars in fines, after the Coalition Avenir Québec government tabled a special bill on Thursday morning.

The bill, which is called Bill 105, would outlaw protests within 50 metres of schools, daycares, hospitals, clinics, COVID-19 vaccination sites and testing centres.

The proposed legislation would apply to mobile clinics as well.

It is a direct response to recent anti-vaccine protests that have taken place just outside schools and hospitals.

It would also make it illegal to "organize or incite anyone to organize" the kind of demonstration that is outlined in the bill.

If Bill 105 becomes provincial law, people who take part in these kinds of protests or help organize them would be subject to fines ranging from $1,000 to $6,000.

The penalties double for someone who "threatens or intimidates a person who is going to, trying to access or leaving" the places mentioned in the bill. In those cases, a fine would range from $2,000 to $12,000.

The bill would also allow a Superior Court judge to grant an injunction to either prevent a protest from taking place or stop someone from organizing one.

Bill 105 was tabled by Geneviève Guilbault, the province's public security minister.

On Wednesday, Premier François Legault said the bill was necessary, adding that his patience with protesters "had reached its limit."

He also urged opposition parties to support it so that it could be adopted quickly.

"We're taking action to protect our children, protect our nurses [and] protect our patients," the premier said on Thursday morning prior to the bill being tabled.

"What's important is that we adopt this today."

Manon Massé, co-spokesperson for Québec Solidaire, said the proposed bill must respect people's right to protest. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

All parties have agreed to fast-track Bill 105, and MNAs will have a few hours to study it and propose amendments to the bill.

"We're not against people demonstrating," said Dominique Anglade, the leader of the Quebec Liberal Party.

"We're against people intimidating and demonstrating in front of children and in locations that are dangerous for the people that are impacted."

Manon Massé, co-spokesperson of Québec Solidaire, said it's important for the bill to protect children and health-care workers while respecting people's right to protest.

"It's important for the law to bring measures that exceptional, temporary and specific," Massé said.

Law could apply for only 30 days

When the bill was tabled, it included a provision that would make the legislation apply for as long as the province was in a public health emergency. The public health emergency was declared on March 13, 2020.

However, Claire Samson, the lone MNA representing the Conservative Party of Quebec suggested the law only apply for a period of 30 days.

Although Legault said that would not be a problem, it's not yet clear if the 30-day period would be renewable.

Bill 105 goes further than existing provincial laws that prevent people from blocking access to schools, hospitals and clinics.

Quebec also banned protests within 50 metres of abortion clinics in 2016.