Two dozen dogs, boa constrictor taken from 'unsanitary conditions' on Brossard property

The SPCA is assessing the health of 24 dogs and a boa constrictor after the animals were seized from a residence on Montreal's South Shore​.

Longueuil police received a 911 call Wednesday from a man, 35, living on La Pinière Boulevard in Brossard, who said there were intruders in his house.

SPCA Roussillon was called to assist the MAPAQ in the seizure of the dogs. (Radio Canada)

Officers arrived to find the man in psychological distress and the animals living in unsanitary conditions.

Longueuil police spokesperson Melanie Mercille said officers trained in mental health issues were called to the scene, along with Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) and the SPCA.

"He [was] confused so that's why he was taken to a hospital to receive help," Mercille said.

There were at least eight Huskies and many puppies among the dogs seized, according to police.

The animals are now under the care of the SPCA Roussillon in Saint-Constant and are being evaluated by a vet.

Some of the animals were found covered in excrement and urine, according to the executive director of SPCA Roussillon, Pierre Bourbonnais.

Police said at least 8 of the dogs are Huskies. (Radio Canada)

He said one of the SPCA's veterinarians will examine the animals and make recommendations to the MAPAQ, which will then decide what happens to the dogs.