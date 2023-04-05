Southwestern Quebec braces for freezing rain, challenging commutes

Environment Canada issued freezing rain alerts Wednesday for several regions of southwestern Quebec.

Montreal, Laval, the Laurentians, the Outaouais, Lanaudière and part of the Montérégie are expected to be the hardest hit regions, with 10 to 20 millimetres of ice expected to fall, starting Wednesday morning.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," the warning reads.

The federal agency added that tree branches and electrical wires could break under the weight of the ice.

In some areas, particularly the Laurentians, the amount of freezing rain could reach 30 millimetres.

The Transport Ministry is urging the public to exercise caution and avoid travel because of difficult road conditions.

In light of the warning and its timing, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board announced Wednesday all its schools and centres would be closed for the day.

Regions further north and east should see freezing rain as of Wednesday afternoon. The Centre-du-Québec and Estrie regions are expected to experience between five to 10 millimetres of hail.

In most areas, northeast winds between 40 km/h to 60 km/h will accompany the freezing rain.

By Thursday, though, Environment Canada said temperatures should rise significantly.