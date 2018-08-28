Skip to Main Content
Southwest borough unveils revamped Ignace-Bourget Park
New

Southwest borough unveils revamped Ignace-Bourget Park

After undergoing years of digging and building, people in the Southwest borough can now enjoy Ignace-Bourget Park again.

After 8 years of renovations, park in Ville-Émard now includes splash pad, baseball field and disc golf

CBC News ·
The newly revamped Ignace-Bourget Park features a workout area, a soccer field and the city's first disc golf course.

It took years of digging and building, but Ignace-Bourget Park's facelift is now complete and people in the Southwest borough are ready to enjoy it again..

Tuesday evening, the borough inaugurated the newly revamped green space.

Nikki Giulietti, who grew up in the neighbourhood, is now raising two boys a few minutes away from the park. She remembers a time when Ignace-Bourget Park was a place to avoid.

"It wasn't really appealing, because kids used to be here and there was graffiti and it was sort of dirty and, you know, [I was a] little bit hesitant to come to park," she said.

Part of the $5-million renovation in Ignace-Bourget Park includes a splash pad for children. (CBC)The 4-hectare park is now loaded with activities.

It features new soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, a splash pad for children and Montreal's first disc golf course.

The city and the province spent more than $5 million dollars on the project — money well spent according to Giulietti.

"It helps bring back the community [and] the kids back to the park -- outside, instead of inside on iPads and TV. So when the park is appealing, kids want to come."

Borough Mayor Benoit Dorais said the borough started saving up years ago.

"We invested, maybe, every two years in the park, and we started in 2010."

The park also has new lights as a safety measure and a way to prevent graffiti and vandalism. At the cost of $1 million, the lighting was paid for by the provincial government.
Ignace-Bourget Park has the first disc golf course in the city of Montreal. (CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us