Freezing rain falling across southern Quebec

Environment Canada is warning of freezing rain and mixed precipitation falling this afternoon, starting in the southern part of the province and making its way to central Quebec overnight.

Environment Canada issued warnings this morning, saying it's expecting 5-10 mm of snow, rain and ice in the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Lachute–Saint-Jérôme.

It says several other regions can expect 2-4 mm of ice accumulation including:

Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Beauce.

Charlevoix.

Kamouraska - Rivière-du-Loup - Trois-Pistoles.

La Tuque.

Lac-Saint-Jean.

Mauricie.

Pontiac.

Quebec City.

Rimouski - Mont-Joli (2-5 mm).

Saguenay.

Témiscouata.

Upper Gatineau-Lièvre-Papineau.

Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault says highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

"It's already snowing in some parts of the province," he said, "upper Laurentides and Mauricie, Abitibi as well."

"The switch to freezing rain has already happened in some places, we've seen some icy roads in Lanaudière."

Legault says temperatures are high enough in Montreal, Laval and the Eastern Townships that those areas will likely only see rain.

He says the southern part of the province will warm up overnight and shift to rain as well, but further north mixed precipitation is expected to continue.

"Maybe Saguenay area, Charlevoix into the eastern parts of the province, there's going to be still some snow, some freezing rain tomorrow."

Legault says while the forecast is only calling for a few millimetres in most areas, small amounts of freezing rain can still be dangerous.

"People should be aware of the risk on the road and there might be some slippery sidewalks."

"Take your time if you need to drive and if you haven't changed your tires yet, really take your time," he said.