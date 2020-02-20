Rail blockade will lead to 'difficult' South Shore commute Thursday, exo warns

Residents of the South Shore are in for a difficult commute into Montreal Thursday morning as protesters continue to block a commuter rail line in the area.

The rail blockade, erected Wednesday in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia, has blocked the Mont-Saint-Hilaire commuter train line near Saint-Lambert station.

Exo said the train service is cancelled for the foreseeable future and providing alternative transit options to everyone is not feasible.

"Due to the shortage of buses and drivers in the metropolitan area, exo will not be able to support all trips normally provided by its train service," it said in a statement Wednesday.

Exo said users are "strongly encouraged" to consider taking the Metro or carpooling into the city. It said the Thursday morning rush hour "may be difficult."

Train tickets and fares will be accepted on RTL buses Thursday morning, it added. More information is available on the exo website.

This is the second commuter train route to be disrupted in the greater Montreal region. A blockade in Kahnawake, on Montreal's South Shore, has forced Exo to cancel travel on its Candiac line since Feb. 10.

Protesters demand RCMP withdrawal

Tensions rose at the Saint-Lambert blockade early Thursday morning, when an unidentified man attempted to rip down parts of the blockade while swearing at protesters.

He said the protesters had no right to block the trains and tore the cord holding up protest banners on the tracks before leaving.

Protesters have blocked the CN tracks in Saint-Lambert, forcing Exo to cancel service on its Saint-Hilaire line. (Lauren Mccallum/CBC)

Protester Pierre-Olivier Parent said it was important for him to be there to denounce the government's "support" of the oil and gas industry.

"I'm a white settler, I'm a construction worker," Parent said. "It's a huge issue... it's not the Canada that I want to live in."

Parent said that if the government wanted to end the crisis, it should remove the RCMP from Wet'suwet'en and cancel permits for a natural gas pipeline going through the territory.

"We see that people are being touched by the injustice ... and injustice to one is an injustice to all," he said. "All our brothers from each nation, we need to stand together."

He said he hopes the nationwide blockades show the government there is "a large solidarity" with the Wet'suwet'en nation.