Hot tips for making the ultimate fall soup

It's that time of year when putting on a cozy sweater and watching a big pot of broth simmer on the stove starts to sound more and more inviting.

Fall means lots of local, fresh produce on the shelves and if the urge to roll up your sleeves strikes, there are a few basic rules to bear in mind.

Jonathan Cheung, owner of Montreal food-themed bookstore Appetite for Books, told CBC Montreal's Radio Noon that starting with a homemade stock is the way to go.

It may take a little longer, but the result always pays off, he said.

Cheung, a lifelong food lover, recently appeared as a guest judge on three episodes of Iron Chef Canada.

He added that underseasoning soup is a recurring issue with home chefs and suggests adding that extra pinch of salt for good measure.

