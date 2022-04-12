Montreal police to name Sophie Roy interim chief, 1st woman to hold the job

The Montreal police service is putting forward the name of Sophie Roy, deputy director of criminal investigations, to become the new interim chief of the SPVM, sources tell Radio-Canada.

Roy would replace police Chief Sylvain Caron who retires on April 22, becoming the first woman to lead the city's police force.

The SPVM is submitting Roy's candidacy to the city's public security committee. Montreal city council will have to vote on the nomination and the public security minister then must ratify the vote, according to the procedure laid out by Quebec's Police Act.

Roy has a strong knowledge of the structure of the police force, "solid ties" to the municipal administration and is "a woman with a lot of integrity," a source told Radio-Canada.

Before rising to her current position, Roy had the mandate to reform the internal affairs division, following the departure of former chief Philippe Pichet.

She also was in command of Station 39 in Montréal-Nord, during the period that followed the death of Fredy Villanueva, who was shot by police.

According to Radio-Canada, the nomination process to find the next permanent director of the SPVM will be completed before the end of fall 2022.