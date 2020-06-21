Forest fire prevention agency sends for backup as fire near Lac Saint-Jean continues to spread

A forest fire raging through the Chute-des-Passes area north of Lac Saint-Jean is still showing no signs of stopping, Quebec's forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU) said Sunday.

The fire, which had spread over 58,000 hectares by Saturday night, had spread to cover 62,000 hectares by Sunday morning.

According to SOPFEU spokesperson Josée Poitras, the agency is now hoping humidity levels will rise and temperatures will fall enough to deploy more than 200 firefighters to the area Monday.

The 200 firefighters will be coming in from outside the province and are in addition to the 75 firefighters already working on the scene.

The hot and dry conditions over the weekend have made it too dangerous for crews to work on the ground and have forced them to rely on water bombing instead, Poitras said.

This year is proving to be particularly destructive so far.

According to the SOPFEU's website, on average, Quebec usually sees 26,016 hectares burned by this time of year.

This year, a total of 63,535 hectares have burned.

A screen capture from the SOPFEU website shows the perimeter of the Chute-des-Passes fire. (SOPFEU)

Pierre Dufour, Quebec's minister of forests, wildlife and parks, is expected to provide an update on the situation Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, authorities feared the fire could damage the nearby Peribonka Hydro-Québec station, which serves nearly 85,000 customers across the province.

Though the fire did come within one kilometre of the plant, SOPFEU crews managed to save it by removing nearby vegetation.

A spokesperson for Hydro-Québec said these measures seem to be working so far.

The fire started in Chute-des-Passes on Tuesday. Wind directions and the hot and dry temperatures have made it a challenge to put out.

The province evacuated the area Friday afternoon. It has also restricted access to the forest and set up road blocks in the region.

It's believed recreational activity started the fire. With a heat warning in effect for most of southern Quebec, SOPFEU has issued a ban on open fires for much of the province.

According to SOPFEU, nearly 75 per cent of the province's forest fires could be prevented every year.

There are 19 active forest and brush fires burning across the province. The Chute-des-Passes blaze is currently the largest.