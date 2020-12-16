Sonder to create 700 jobs in Quebec expansion with loan from the province

Apartment-hotel company Sonder will expand its presence in Quebec by establishing an "international growth centre'' in Montreal that should result in the creation of 700 jobs by 2025.

The province is providing the company with $30 million through Investissement Québec to help fund the $182-million project, Premier François Legault and company co-founder Francis Davidson announced on Wednesday.

The government loan includes a grant portion, meaning it will not have to be repaid in full if it meets job creation criteria.

Founded in 2012 in Montreal as a new kind of hotel business, Sonder is based in San Francisco with more than 5,000 units in 35 countries.

The company is worth more than US $1 billion. It currently has about 120 employees in Montreal.

"Our government worked hard with Investissement Quebec to land Sonder's investment in Montreal,'' said Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon.

"It's not every day that we announce projects that will create 700 jobs.''

As part of its Montreal expansion, Sonder will operate a "centre for technology development, customer service and administrative support.''

Two senior Sonder executives will also relocate to the city.