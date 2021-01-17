Working in a women's centre during the pandemic has been a blessing

When someone asks me how this year has been for me, I answer that it has been a huge blessing. One of the highlights of the year was my recent employment at the women's centre in Laval (Centre des femmes de Laval).

It was the only job application where I allowed myself to be vulnerable in my cover letter, pouring my heart out when it came to expressing how their mission was very much in tune with my personal journey.

Le Centre des Femmes de Laval is an independent community organization run by and for women in all their diversity that also defends and promotes women's rights.

From day one I felt inspired and valued and seen as an equal despite my lack of experience in the field. I studied interior design and event planning, the closest work experience I had to this job was being a bridal consultant at Ivoire Collection, Montreal for a couple of years.

At the women's centre, we work with popular education among women, as well as an intersectional feminist approach.

Some of our goals are to break women's isolation, provide a welcoming space and involvement, to fight against prejudices and discrimination experienced by women, develop the capacity and power for women to act for themselves and for their communities and to promote social engagement.

Last but not least, we work toward social transformation.

Since October 2020, it has been an immense learning journey, I went from calling for justice for Joyce Echaquan in the streets of downtown Montreal with my colleague, to leading a group discussion, to creating an art project with my colleague for a group of women over 65 years old.

I feel privileged to work at the Centre des femmes de Laval .