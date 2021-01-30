As the theatre industry slowed, I learned to see the world through the lens of a camera

As a theatre artist, the pandemic has shifted the natural course of my career. My work had mostly involved costume and set design, but has now slowly begun to thread out toward writing and directing. What the pandemic brought me was the time to develop my career as an independent artist.

This time convinced me to try and be more self-sufficient and not rely on the work of others. During this period, I created my own theatre company. I also took part in two theatre festivals, the first was set outdoors and the second, online.

The first festival brought to life the portico of the Centaur Theatre, in the Old Port of Montreal. This had been a place that I took for granted all those times I went to the Centaur to see a show. Because of the pandemic, I'll always be able to stop for a moment to take in the architecture of that venue and think about its history. What a humbling experience to have performed under those magnificent and ancient columns in 2020.

The second theatre festival took place online, through video. It was the first time that I attempted to make theatre on film. What a great challenge! Learning film editing has probably been my favourite accomplishment this year and being able to share my work with a wider audience is an exciting prospect.

I decided to try and learn by myself and, luckily, there are many online resources on the topic. Learning editing did surprise me in many ways, especially in the amount of time it takes; what I expected would take three days took me over two weeks!

Other things surprised me too, in a wonderful way. I realized that I loved working with film for all the in "in-between" bits that it recorded. I got to observe actors getting into character, through the lens of a camera. Some magic came about in those unpractised moments and I ended up using some of them in the film. After this experience, I'd like to use film as part of my process as a theatre maker. It made me realize that perfection isn't always important and beauty can be found in roughness. That not everything needs to be planned.

I have to thank COVID for a few things. Despite the many sad things it brought, I am grateful to have been put in a position where I could stop to embrace the face of a beautiful old building and think about what it has seen. I am also grateful to have learned a skill that gave me a second pair of eyes to notice things that mine couldn't, in the moment.

