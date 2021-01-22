Being stuck at home has finally given us time to learn a musical instrument

I've always been bad at learning music. When I was a kid, I tried piano, singing and guitar but I couldn't be bothered to practice so I regrettably never learned more than Do-Re-Mi.

In early March, before the first lockdown, my friend Theo was leaving town and I inherited their guitar. When the lockdown hit, it seemed like fate was telling me it was now or never — I was never going to have as much free time as now. So, during many restless days, I picked up the guitar and learned some chords. Fast forward almost a year later and I can finally play!

I am no Carlos Santana (yet), but I can muddle through some tunes and I am happy with that. Apologies to my roommates and my neighbours that have had to endure this journey.

P.S. If someone has any advice on how to play barre chords, send them my way.

- Gretel Kahn, CBC Montreal

I grew up hearing harmonica music. Now I'm learning with my teacher Richard, with a sheet of plexiglass between us. (Submitted by Cathy Senay)

I always wanted to learn how to play harmonica. I'm fascinated by the sound and the groove of it. And its sound can go far beyond what I used to hear when I was a kid.

At the time, the harmonica used to be called musique à bouche or ruine-babines. My grandparents were huge fans of the traditional music show Soirée canadienne.

I thought it would be a good time to learn during the pandemic. I did some research and ordered one harmonica online — but I made the wrong choice. So I sent this harmonica to my godson, after (kind of) obtaining the approval of his parents.

After buying the right harmonica, I took four lessons last fall. My teacher, Richard, and I were separated by plexiglass. I learned a few songs, but I definitely need to practice way more before tackling the jazz and the blues played by the harmonica masters.

But I must say, just for breathing techniques, it's excellent!

- Cathy Senay, CBC Quebec

Playing piano is so much more fun when it doesn't feel like homework. (Submitted by Colin Harris)

I've always found the piano kind of an intimidating instrument. All the tones used in Western music, right in front of me — so many chords and their inversions, voicings and leading notes. I took a pop keyboard class when I was a kid, but it felt like homework I had to do after dinner. And while I learned to play a few songs, it did little to give me a solid grasp of music theory, how to improvise or play expressively.

When it looked like we'd be stuck inside all winter, I figured this would give me the time to tackle the piano as an adult. I bought a full-size keyboard that I can hook up to my computer, with the dream of being able to really play.

I'm still extremely rusty at reading sheet music, but by taking online classes that are truly fun, I've been able to learn the foundations of playing piano and start composing my own songs. The cat might be my only live audience for now, but I'm looking forward to playing for friends and family when it's finally safe to do so again.

- Colin Harris, CBC Montreal