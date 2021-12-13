Some Quebec government websites reopening, after cybersecurity threat

Some Quebec government websites taken down Sunday due to a massive software vulnerability are back online.

The websites of power utility Hydro-Québec and the Health Ministry were restored today, while the Education Ministry and some university services remain unavailable.

Quebec shut down close to 4,000 government websites following the threat of an international cyberattack on a widely used logging system.

Some 3,992 provincial government websites were deemed to be at risk, according to Éric Caire, Quebec's minister for government digital transformation.

The software flaw allows an unauthorized user to easily gain access to a vulnerable system over the internet.

Cybersecurity experts praised Quebec's decision to take the websites down, however, they warned that getting all government systems back online could take weeks or months.

Experts say Canadians should be careful online in light of a massive software flaw that has resulted in the precautionary shutdown of thousands of websites.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security issued an alert on Dec. 10 about the recently discovered software vulnerability in a Java-based library of an Apache product — known as Log4j.

Experts describe the software flaw as an "open back door" that could give cyber criminals access to thousands of organizations that use the Apache program.

The government of Quebec and the Canada Revenue Agency are among the organizations that have already suspended website operations as a precaution.

Experts say there is no way for the average Canadian to know whether a website they use has the software vulnerability or not.

That means Canadians need to more careful than ever about safety online, including watching out for suspicious emails and refraining from clicking on unknown links.