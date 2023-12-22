How the solar maximum might help you catch a glimpse of the northern lights close to home

Rémi Boucher remembers hopping off the bus in Sherbrooke, Que., in 2003, during a solar maximum, and seeing one of the strongest displays of northern lights of his life.

Dancing rays of pink and green illuminated the sky in the city east of Montreal.

In 2003, Rémi Boucher snapped photos when he saw the northern lights on his walk home in Sherbrooke, Que. (Rémi Boucher)

"I grabbed my camera and just pointed it up," said Boucher, the scientific co-ordinator for the Mont-Mégantic International Dark-Sky Reserve, located south west of Lac-Mégantic in Quebec's Eastern Townships region.

"It's a bit overwhelming.… We're not used to seeing things in the sky move so rapidly."

Astronomy enthusiasts could get a chance to view similar displays in 2024 and 2025.

Every 11 years, the sun's activity increases to reach a solar maximum. During that time, the sun experiences more solar flares and coronal mass ejections , a phenomenon that can carry particles toward the Earth, multiplying peoples chances of witnessing the northern lights across Quebec, Canada and even into the United States.

"So that means that its magnetic field is getting all twisted and you get more of what we call sunspots and you have more explosions on the surface of the sun," said Boucher.

Chances 'better and better' in 2025

Heading into peak activity in 2025, Olivier Hernandez, astrophysicist and director of the the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium in Montreal, says the show "will be better and better."

Rémi Boucher, pictured in Bury, Que. He says catching a glimpse of the northern lights is often a matter of luck. (Rémi Boucher)

He says that in Canada, people have a good chance of seeing northern lights because the magnetic North Pole is located near the Yukon.

"It will be a very perfect time," said Hernandez.

If people want to catch a glimpse, Hernandez recommends getting away from light pollution and big cities.

The northern lights visible in the dark sky reserve. In January, the Mont-Mégantic National Park will offer some astronomy evenings. (Rémi Boucher)

'Hunting' for the northern lights

Boucher says he's already seen more and more northern lights at the Mont-Megantic Dark-Sky Reserve.

"It's always thrilling," said Boucher. "You never have northern lights that are the same."

Watch | What causes northern lights? What are the northern lights? Duration 4:13 We all know the aurora borealis are a spectacular show overhead. But do you really know what causes them? CBC Explains.

In January, the Mont-Mégantic National Park will offer some astronomy evenings to stargaze on the trails but Boucher says "hunting" for the northern lights depends on the weather.

He says the lights will most likely be on the northern horizon and can last for a few minutes, or a couple of hours. It's a waiting game since "there's a lot of unknowns."

"It's probably better to go with lower expectations," said Boucher. "If you go to see the stars.… Take the Northern Lights as a bonus, I would say, because it's such a matter of luck."