Man accused of stabbing pregnant wife, killing baby on trial in Montreal

The trial of a man accused of stabbing his pregnant wife, resulting in the death of the baby following an emergency C-section, is underway in Montreal.

Sofiane Ghazi, 39, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the child and attempted murder against his wife in their Montréal-Nord apartment.

Prosecutor Chantal Michaud told the jury in her opening statement that Ghazi repeatedly stabbed his wife with a carving fork in the early morning hours of July 24, 2017.

The woman, whose name is subject to a publication ban, was more than 36 weeks pregnant at the time, Michaud said.

The baby died in hospital shortly after the caesarean, she told the jury.

She said Ghazi had a history of using "hard drugs" and returned to the family home in the middle of the night in a state of "rage" on the night of the attack.

His wife had called 911 earlier that night when he had come home intoxicated and angry, she said.

The prosecution's first witness, Noelle Bernier, lived next door to the couple and their two children, a four-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy.

Bernier described how she heard her neighbour screaming on the night in question, and went to her window to see what had happened.

She testified she saw Ghazi exit their home from the back balcony, "throw up his hands and yell something," then drive away in a car.

Holding back tears, Bernier told the jury she then heard more screams coming from the apartment hallway, where she found the woman crying and covered in blood.

She said she called 911 and when police arrived, they pulled up her nightgown to assess her injuries and found "holes" in her stomach.

Ghazi, dressed in a black long-sleeve polo shirt, formally pleaded not guilty before the first witness. The trial is being presided over by Quebec Superior Court Justice Jean-François Buffoni.

The prosecution is expected to call roughly 20 witnesses over the trial, which is scheduled to run five weeks. Ghazi's wife, the alleged victim of the attack, is among those slated to testify, along with police investigators, crime scene technicians and paramedics.