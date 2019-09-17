Montreal man accused of stabbing pregnant wife fires lawyers, asks to withdraw guilty pleas

The sentencing hearing for a Montreal man accused of stabbing his pregnant wife, resulting in the death of their baby, ended abruptly Tuesday morning after he announced he had fired his lawyers and wanted to withdraw his guilty pleas.

Sofiane Ghazi, 39, pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder in the death of the child, and aggravated assault in relation to his wife.

The woman, whose name is subject to a publication ban, was more than 36 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident, which occurred at their Montréal-Nord apartment in 2017.

Lawyers were expected to present their sentencing arguments on Tuesday.

Instead, defence lawyer François Taddeo stood up and told the court Ghazi would no longer be retaining him and his partner as his lawyers.

He said they learned of Ghazi's intention earlier Tuesday morning, and added that if Ghazi hadn't fired them, he and his partner were going to file a motion to stop representing Ghazi anyway.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Jean-François Buffoni didn't act on the request to withdraw the pleas Tuesday and instead recommended Ghazi find new lawyers. Buffoni gave him until Oct. 8 to do that, when he is expected to be back in court.

Crown prosecutor Louis Bouthillier said Ghazi's actions were unexpected.

"We were not made aware of this in advance, nor was the judge. So, the judge was left with little options," Bouthillier told reporters outside the courtroom.

As for the pleas, Bouthillier said the court will have to wait until Ghazi's next appearance to see if he pursues his request to withdraw them.

"It's something that happens sometimes, that has happened in the past," Bouthillier said, adding he could not discount the possibility of there being a new trial.

"Everything is possible," he said.