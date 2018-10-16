Here's a sneak peek at a Quebec cannabis store

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) opened one of its stores to media this morning, a day ahead of legalization.

Reporters were shown around the location on St-Hubert Street, one of three in Montreal set to open to the public tomorrow.

Quebec's liquor corporation (SAQ) is overseeing the province's government-run cannabis stores. Jean-François Bergeron, a vice-president at the SAQ, said the new government body is trying to strike a balance as it begins selling cannabis.

"The mission is not promote consumption," Bergeron told reporters at the store.

"It's really to distribute in safe manner across Quebec."

Bergeron said he anticipates that meeting the demand could be challenging in the first weeks following legalization.

He said the prices, which start at just over $5 a gram, will be competitive with the black market.

"That's a really good price," he said with a smile.

The scene outside the store is very Montreal, as construction crews worked on the closed-down street.

Waiting to get a tour of one of Montréal's new cannabis stores. Here's what it looks like outside <a href="https://t.co/SjSCTRhVoT">pic.twitter.com/SjSCTRhVoT</a> —@benshingler

The immaculately stacked shelves behind the counter are lined with offerings such as Great White Shark, Chocolope and Pink Kush.

Some of the options... <a href="https://t.co/fNBFQu7any">pic.twitter.com/fNBFQu7any</a> —@benshingler

On the opposing wall, there are explanatory posters outlining the difference between different strains.

Representatives from the SQDC said public education will be an essential part of the sale of legal marijuana, and that front-line retail staff would play a key role in that endeavour.

The roughly 300 people who will work for the SQDC will be expected to educate the public about the product and the risks associated with it.

The warning label warns of psychosis/schizophrenia in adolescents <a href="https://t.co/sn8pdxO9Q8">pic.twitter.com/sn8pdxO9Q8</a> —@benshingler

Consumers to be ID'd at the door

The SQDC is set to open 11 locations on Wednesday across the province, including three in Montreal. The three Montreal locations are:

970 Ste-Catherine Street West, near the corner of Peel Street.

9250 Acadie Boulevard.

Boulevard. 6872 St-Hubert Street.

Three more stores (one of them in Montreal) across the province by the end of the month. There are plans to open between 150 and 160 stores in the next two to three years. A complete list of locations is available here.



The opening hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They must be located 250 metres from elementary and high schools (150 metres in Montreal).

Customers will be required to give their identification at the door, and must be 18 or over. The new Coalition Avenir Québec government is planning to raise the limit to 21.

You'll be ID'd by security at the door. And, there's a wall blocking the view of the products from outside. <a href="https://t.co/TbDS1eNYn0">pic.twitter.com/TbDS1eNYn0</a> —@benshingler

Cannabis will also be available for purchase online starting on Wednesday at SAQ.com.

In all, the SQDC plans to offer a total of about 180 products in the form of dried flower, ground cannabis, pre-rolled, oil, oral spray and pill or gel cap.

Inside the stores, the cannabis is packaged containers and isn't visible through the packaging. Customers also won't be allowed to smell it. There are warning labels directed toward adolescents and pregnant women on the products.

No edibles will be available, as stipulated by both provincial and federal law.

Do you have questions about how cannabis legislation is going to work in Quebec? The CBC's Benjamin Shingler has the answers. Join us live on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. on the CBC Montreal Facebook page for our Q&A on cannabis.