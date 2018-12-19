Ferry in eastern Quebec docked until at least Friday

A ferry linking towns in eastern Quebec will be out of service until Friday, at the earliest, due to technical problems.

The F.-A.-Gauthier Ferry has been docked since Monday as the provincial ferry service — Société des traversiers (STQ) — investigates the issue.

Spokesperson Alexandre Lavoie said the ferry transports 500 people per trip between Matane and Baie-Comeau, and Matane and Godbout​.

The STQ is calling ticket holders to inform them of the delay, Lavoie said.

"Right now we are trying to book them on another trip," he said.

He said he's not sure if the problem with the ferry will have short or long-term implications.

"We're aware the situation is having an impact on our customers and we're deeply sorry about that," Lavoie said.

"We're working as hard as we can and as quickly as possible."