So you want to vote in the Quebec election? Let's make sure you can

Nobody likes to research local candidates, take time out of their day to line up at their local school or church on election day only to be told, "sorry, you aren't registered so you won't be voting today."

We hear about it every election. Let's make sure it doesn't happen to you.

Quebec's Chief Electoral Officer has started sending out information cards, letting you know if you are indeed registered to vote Oct. 1, as well as when the advance polling days are in your riding.

First and foremost, you have to fulfil certain requirements in order to be eligible to vote in the first place.

You must be:

18-years-old as of Oct. 1.

A Canadian citizen.

Living in Quebec since at least April 2018.

You can't vote if you are under curatorship or you've lost your election rights (by being found guilty of a corrupt electoral practice).

Great! You can vote, but are you registered?

So you check off all the requirements to be a full-fledged eligible voter, but that's not enough for you to be able to vote. You still need to register.

Sometimes, you are registered automatically, but that's not always the case.

When you receive an information card to your address, the card indicates your electoral division and names the people at that address who are registered.

If your name is NOT listed, you have to register. Flip the card over for the exact details of what you have to do.

Registration or changes to the electoral list take place until Sept. 27.

When you go to vote

On voting day, bring the card that Élections Québec sends out after the information card. It's not essential but it helps moves things along.

And don't forget a piece of identification, such as your driver's licence or health card.

There are a bunch of caveats — if you are outside of the province, are unable to move about or are in a remote region, Élections Québec has you covered. You just need to be prepared ahead of time.

Check out the website for all the information you'll need to know ahead of Oct. 1.