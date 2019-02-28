After a snowmobile crash, a tragedy draws out on an icy river

Sûreté du Québec divers are on their fourth day of searching for the French tourist who disappeared into the frigid waters of the Loup River in Mauricie on Sunday during a guided snowmobile ride.

The body of the woman's 11-year-old son, who was on the snowmobile with her, was found by SQ divers on Monday.

The boy's twin brother and his father, who were on another snowmobile on the same ride, are getting psychological support as the search continues. They are staying at a local inn.

"The investigator on the case is meeting with the family daily to inform them about the search," said Éloïse Cossette, an SQ spokesperson.

A crew of around 20 people, including divers and rescue workers, along with an amphibious vehicle, are at the search site. (Radio-Canada)

A search crew of 15 people, including divers and rescue workers, along with an amphibious vehicle, are at the site. They had found no sign of the 55-year-old woman as of midday Thursday.

Cossette said speed or alcohol weren't thought to be factors in the accident and that no charges are being considered at this point.

The snowmobile likely ended up in the water after swerving on a small, snow-covered bridge that crosses the river.

The chief of the Saint-Alexis-des-Monts fire department, Raymond Beaudoin, was among those who arrived at scene of the accident in Mastigouche wildlife reserve on Sunday.

He said that firemen arrived 15 minutes after the woman sank into the water and by then it was too late.

Beaudoin said that a truck driver and others at the scene had tried to rescue the woman with ropes, but their efforts failed. The woman then sank into the rough, frigid waters.

When Beaudoin arrived, it was a scene of "great panic," he said. He said that the father and the guide were in shock, and his team rushed to get them somewhere warm.