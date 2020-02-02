6 snowmobilers survive after plunging into Lake Magog

Six snowmobilers survived after ending up in the icy waters of Lake Magog, in Quebec's Eastern Townships Saturday evening.

Two had to be rescued by first responders and were taken to a hospital after the incident, which took place just ten days after a deadly snowmobile accident on Lac Saint-Jean.

According to the Memphrémagog Police, a group of twelve snowmobilers from Sherbrooke, Que., were traveling on the lake around 8 p.m. when some of them branched off and headed for the mouth of the Magog River on the west side of the lake.

"Five of the ten snowmobiles fell into white water at the mouth of the river," Constable Carl Pépin told The Canadian Press.

Of the six snowmobilers who ended up in the lake, four managed to get out of the water on their own, but two others could not.

"When the first responders arrived, one of them managed to get out, but there was another snowmobiler who spent a good 25 minutes hanging onto the ice, waiting for help," Pépin said.

If the man had spent a few more minutes in the freezing water, "the story would have ended badly," he said.

He was tense and unable to speak when first responders arrived, Pépin said. He was being treated for severe hypothermia, while the other man who was pulled out suffered mild hypothermia.

Pépin noted that snowmobilers and ATV operators have died in that area of the lake in the past.

"One of the snowmobilers knew the area, and he told us that he had warned the group that they shouldn't go there," Pépin said. "But he told me that they sped off directly towards it, and he said he couldn't stop them."

Area residents alerted the police to the incident.

"One of the local residents told me that when he hears snowmobiles passing by his house, he knows it's already too late and that they are already in the water," Pépin said.