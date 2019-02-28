Police find body of French tourist who went through ice while snowmobiling with family

Provincial police believe they have finally found the body of the 55-year-old French tourist whose snowmobile plunged through the ice of the Loup River while on a guided trip in February.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers returned to the river Wednesday at about 9 a.m. and soon found a woman's body in a section of rapids near Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, Que., in the Mauricie region.

The body was transported to a laboratory so the victim could be formally identified.

The missing woman's 11-year-old son, who was on the snowmobile with her, was found dead by police divers not long after the Feb. 25 incident.

The boy's twin brother and his father, were on another snowmobile on the same guided trip. Both received psychological support in the early days of the search.

The SQ has said speed and alcohol were not a factor in the accident, and no charges are being considered.

The snowmobile likely ended up in the water after swerving off a small, snow-covered bridge that crosses the river. Although emergency crews arrived within 15 minutes, rescue proved impossible.