2 missing, 1 dead in separate weekend snowmobile accidents

A woman and a child are missing after their snowmobile sank into a river in the Mauricie region.

The accident happened late yesterday afternoon on the Rivière du Loup in the Réserve faunique Mastigouche, near Saint-Aléxis-des-Monts.

Provincial police say the 55-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son were travelling with two other snowmobiles when their machine went through the ice.

Police say they will use a helicopter and divers today in an effort to find them.

In a separate snowmobiling accident on Saturday, a 49-year-old man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after they went off a trail near Rivière-à-Pierre, in Portneuf county, northwest of Quebec City.