Snowy roads may slow morning commute in southern Quebec

It's not quite the storm forecasters predicted, but snow falling early Tuesday morning is affecting visibility and accumulating on roads in southern Quebec.

Commuters still may want to get out the door a bit earlier than usual to ensure they reach their destination on time.

The snowfall warning for Montreal and Laval regions ended just before 5 a.m., though it was still falling on the area, lightly accumulating on the streets and sidewalks. There is still a winter storm warning for the Quebec City area.

Forecasters had said southern Quebec could get as much of 25 centimetres of snow, that number dropped significantly by morning. Five centimetres is expected during the day Tuesday with wind northeast at 30 kilometres per hour gusting to 60.

Temperatures will remain steady near zero. By Tuesday night, two to four centimetres of snow is expected.

Three schools are closed Tuesday in the Lanaudière region: Joliette Elementary, Joliette High School and Rawdon Elementary. Daycare will be open to regular users and school staff are expected to show up for work.

Quebec's Transport Ministry issued a statement Monday night saying drivers could expect a slowdown on the roads Tuesday.

Montreal's public transit agency is also warning commuters that the Tuesday morning commute could be slowed down because of the weather.