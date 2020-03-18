Quebec snowbirds flock home from Florida in 50 chartered buses

Philippe Tessier said he immediately thought of his 89-year-old father when he started getting phone calls at his travel agency from elderly Quebecers trying to find a way to get home from the southern U.S.

"We booked a lady last night on a bus, and she was almost crying. She had no way to get home, no way of flying. So we're just trying to help and trying to bring people home," said Tessier, the president of Expression Voyages, a travel company based in Magog, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

All of the company's operations are on hold at the moment and aren't expected to resume anytime soon, with the restriction of non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border announced Wednesday.

Tessier said restrictions on air travel in North America have made it next to impossible for people outside Canada to book flights.

That's why he is sending 50 buses to Florida to bring back snowbirds — retired Canadians who spend most of the winter the southern U.S.

The first bus is expected to leave Thursday morning from Fort Lauderdale.

Tessier said there will be only one person assigned to each seat, to respect the guidelines set by Quebec's public health officials. Travellers will also have their temperature taken before they board the bus.

Canadian snowbirds were warned earlier this week that, in many cases, their COVID-19 travel insurance coverage is coming to an end. (Marsha Halper/The Miami Herald/Associated Press)

He has informed all the travellers they will have to respect the 14-day isolation period required for Canadians entering the country once they get home, and he said every person has confirmed they would abide by that rule.

"Everyone wants to help, and everyone said, 'We want to take care of our close friends and our family,'" said Tessier.

The trip from Florida takes 20 to 24 hours — not the most comfortable situation for elderly people, Tessier acknowledged.

But he said people are grateful to be able to get back by whatever means possible.

"People are taking this seriously, and they want to get home."

Rough patch ahead

Tessier foresees a difficult season for the tourism industry. He has already had to let go of four employees and expects he'll have to reduce staff in the coming weeks.

While people are paying for their bus trip home, he said he really just felt compelled to step in. "We're not trying to make money off this. We're just trying to help out Canadians."

Denise Dumont has lived in Daisy, near Fort Lauderdale, for the past 10 years.

She said a general sense of panic set in last week when the federal government started asking snowbirds to come home.

"From that moment, many people started leaving. Those who had their car boarded up their houses," said Dumont, who is the chief editor and general manager of Le Soleil de la Floride, a monthly French-language newspaper distributed in Florida.

That panic escalated even more Wednesday, when news started circulating that the Canada-U.S. border would be closed to non-essential travel.

"They didn't understand that Canadians had the right no matter what to go back to their home," said Dumont.

Canadian citizens will indeed be able to get home, although the government says travellers presenting symptoms won't be able to board flights.

Dumont, who has a green card, said she isn't considering leaving the U.S. because she would likely be turned away at the border.

She said officials in Florida are urging Canadians to go back to Canada, so as not to "overload the health system with foreigners."