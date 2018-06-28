Skip to Main Content
Snowbirds to soar over Old Port this evening

Nine Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be doing a demonstration over the Grand Quai at about 5:30 p.m., according to a release from the organization.

Snowbirds fly Canadair CT-114 Tutor jets, which will perform aerial formation passes for about 30 minutes, at an altitude of 500 feet about the highest point of their route. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Montrealers and tourists roaming the Old Port this evening are in for a noisy surprise.

Nine members of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team will be doing a demonstration over the Grand Quai at about 5:30 p.m., according to a release from the organization.

Snowbirds fly Canadair CT-114 Tutor jets, and will perform aerial formation passes for about 30 minutes at an altitude of 500 feet above the highest point of their route.

The Snowbirds are Canada's military aerobatics flight demonstration team.

About 80 Canadian Forces personnel make up the squad. The show team that travels during from May to October. 

On average, they do 60 air shows per year at 40 locations across North America.

