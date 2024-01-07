Winter weather advisory for Montreal as snow and cold hit
A total of up to 10 to 15 centimetres is expected to blanket the city on Sunday.
Prepare for changing and deteriorating travel conditions, Environment Canada says
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Montreal and parts of southern Quebec.
Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting that a major snowstorm combined with cold temperatures could lead to slippery road conditions.
More snow than was anticipated — a total of up to 10 to 15 centimetres — is expected to blanket the city on Sunday.
It says people should prepare for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."
The agency says people should consider postponing or delaying any non-essential travel.
Before 7 a.m., Quebec's Transport Ministry said road conditions in the greater Montreal area were fair.
with files from Elias Abboud