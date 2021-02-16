Major snowstorm hammers southern Quebec, causing wave of school closures

Up to 30 centimetres of snow are expected to hit southern Quebec, causing a wave of school closures around the province.

With 15 to 20 centimetres expected in the Montreal area, all the major English school boards and French school service centres are closed for the day.

You can check the latest information regarding closures, as well as whether or not distance learning is still available, in the CBC storm centre.

Between 20 to 30 centimetres are expected to hit the Sherbrooke area, causing the Eastern Townships School Board to close for the day.