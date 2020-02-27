Expected snow storm closes several schools across Quebec
Parts of the province could see up to 40 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Quebec City and surrounding regions of southern Quebec. A snowfall warning is also in effect for Montreal.
Several regions of southern Quebec are expected to receive 20 to 40 centimetres of snow Thursday. The regions, including the Bellechasse area, Lévis and Quebec City are also expected to receive strong winds, which will result in blowing snow and lower visibility.
Environment Canada recommends postponing all non-essential travel.
Several schools across the province are closed. The list includes:
- Vanguard School in Montreal
- All schools in the Commission scolaire des Samares
- All schools in the Commission scolaire des Laurentides
- All schools in the Commission scolaire de la Rivière-du-Nord
- All school in the Central Quebec School Board except MacLean Memorial School, Riverside Regional Elementary School, Riverside Regional High School and Jimmy Sandy Memorial School.
- All schools in the Western Québec School Board
- All schools in the Commission scolaire de l'Énergie
- All schools in the Commission scolaire de la Capital
School bus service is also cancelled for the entire Sir Wilfried Laurier School Board. The board is also closing the following schools:
- Arundel Elementary School
- Grenville Elementary School
- Laurentian Elementary School
- Laurentian Regional High School
- Morin Heights Elementary School
- Ste-Agathe Academy
- Ste-Adèle Elementary School
- CDC Lachute
- Joliette Elementary School
- Joliette High School
- Rawdon Elementary School
- Franklin Hill Elementary School
- Lake of Two Mountains High School
- McCaig Elementary School
- Mountainview Elementary School
- Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary School
- Pinewood Elementary School
- Rosemere High School
- St. Jude Elementary School
