Expected snow storm closes several schools across Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Quebec City and surrounding regions of southern Quebec. A snowfall warning is also in effect for Montreal.

Several regions of southern Quebec are expected to receive 20 to 40 centimetres of snow Thursday. The regions, including the Bellechasse area, Lévis and Quebec City are also expected to receive strong winds, which will result in blowing snow and lower visibility.

Environment Canada recommends postponing all non-essential travel.

Several schools across the province are closed. The list includes:

Vanguard School in Montreal

All schools in the Commission scolaire des Samares

All schools in the Commission scolaire des Laurentides

All schools in the Commission scolaire de la Rivière-du-Nord

All school in the Central Quebec School Board except MacLean Memorial School, Riverside Regional Elementary School, Riverside Regional High School and Jimmy Sandy Memorial School.

All schools in the Western Québec School Board

All schools in the Commission scolaire de l'Énergie

All schools in the Commission scolaire de la Capital

School bus service is also cancelled for the entire Sir Wilfried Laurier School Board. The board is also closing the following schools: