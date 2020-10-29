It's going to snow tomorrow. Probably a lot

After a few days of decently cold weather, it's going to be warmer this week. Which is, for most people, good news.

Except that warmth comes with strings attached. Strings in the form of grey skies and a lot of snow.

Environment Canada says a major storm is coming to parts of Quebec, care of a low pressure system that is travelling up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

The snow is expected to start Tuesday and continue into Wednesday in some places. It will be accompanied by moderate winds, which will generate local blowing snow.

A special weather statement is in effect for many areas along the St. Lawrence River, from Vaudreuil all the way out to Blanc-Sablon.

The path the system is going to take is still unclear, and that path will determine how much snow each area gets. But to give you an idea, the estimates are around 10 to 20 centimetres for the Montreal area, 20 to 30 for the Quebec City area, up to 40 for Eastern Quebec and more than 50 for the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula.

And if that's not enough, Montrealers will see a little more snow Friday and Saturday, just for good measure.