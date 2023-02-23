Snow storm blows into Quebec

At least 50 flights coming in and out of Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport have been cancelled as snow and blowing winds roll into Quebec, with more delayed.

Environment Canada put out a blowing snow warning for Quebec, making for slippery sidewalks and lower visibility for drivers.

Montrealers can expect about five centimetres of snow with winds gusting up to 30 to 60 kilometres per hour. The temperature is expected to stay steady at –11 C all day, though the windchill makes it feel like –21 C.