Mayor Valérie Plante warns borough mayors to step up the snow removal

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is calling on borough mayors to get cracking on snow removal.

Plante has faced criticism over the past week or so over the pace and quality of snow clearing, and the icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.

She wrote a letter to the 18 borough mayors saying the issue is one of security, and that she is counting on them to pay special attention to snow removal in the coming days.

"My expectations are very high and I will not accept, under any circumstances, that the execution is inadequate because Montrealers are, justifiably, expecting to receive flawless, quality service," she wrote in the letter.

In a tweet, opposition leader Lionel Perez called the letter a publicity stunt.

He pointed out that on Monday, Plante defended the snow removal operations and said the city has been devoting as many financial and human resources to the issue as it can.