Snow turns to slush as temperature hovers above freezing in Montreal
City's snow-clearing operation beginning at 7 p.m.
Flurries are expected to continue falling Monday as the temperature hovers above freezing in Montreal.
Sixteen centimetres of snow have fallen since yesterday. Today's snowfall won't be as heavy, Environment Canada predicts, but any unshoveled snow will turn into heavy slush as it melts.
The weather agency expects the tempeature to hold steady around 2 C until the early evening.
City streets are continuing to be plowed ahead of snow-removal operations that begin at 7 p.m.
To avoid having your vehicle towed, watch for temporary signs placed by the city advising residents of snow removal.
Residents can also download the city's Info-Neige app for updates on snow-removal progress.
With this latest dusting, snowfall in Montreal has surpassed the seasonal average of 210 cm as tracked by Environment Canada.
Montreal has seen 212 cm of snowfall so far this winter.
