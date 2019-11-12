Snow-removal operations have begun in Montreal. Do you know where your car is?

The earliest snow-removal operation in Montreal's history is underway, as crews work to clear over 20 centimetres of snow from city streets.

And that means thousands of cars are at risk of being towed to get the job done.

An average of 8,000 cars are towed away during each four-day snow-removal operation.

If orange signs are up on your street, check the times written on them. If you're parked in the wrong spot, expect to be towed and fined at least $150.

If your car is towed, you can find it through the city's online service or by contacting 311. Some car owners just walk the neighbourhood until they find their vehicle, a ticket tucked under the windshield wiper.

The majority of snow-removal operations are set to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday, but some boroughs got a head start.

Parking restrictions were in effect by 7 p.m. Tuesday in places like Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. While others, such as Saint-Léonard and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, are expected to kick off work this morning.

A schedule of snow-removal operations can be found on the city's Info-neige app and website.

Selon Planif-Neige, des interdictions de stationner sont déjà en vigueur cette nuit (depuis 19h) dans plusieurs secteurs résidentiels, comme ici dans Lachine, mais aussi dans Ahuntsic (secteur Dudemaine) et NDG (sud de la voie ferrée). Soyez vigilants, respectez la signalisation! <a href="https://t.co/dt7RQTwfdw">pic.twitter.com/dt7RQTwfdw</a> —@InfoNeige

Free parking is made available so residents have somewhere to put their cars until operations are finished. The sites will be marked on the online snow removal map .

Pedestrians and cyclists should be vigilant around snow-removal vehicles.

Montreal recommends that citizens continue to adhere to waste-collection schedules and it reminds people to park bicycles clear of snow-removal vehicles.

Should your property be damaged by snow-removal operations, you can file a claim with the city here.

Removal will take about 4 days

The city has mobilized 3,000 employees who will be using 2,200 pieces of snow-clearing equipment, said Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

"Normally, we will need 96 hours. That means four days of work," he said. "We will ask people to respect parking bans so that we can work even faster."

On Monday, just before the storm hit, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante promised a series of new, "proactive" measures to help manage ice and snow this winter.

As for how much work needs to be done, Montreal has:

6,550 kilometres of sidewalks to clear.

4,100 kilometres of road.

About five snow-loading operations per winter.

Approximately one million vehicles circulating in the city per day.

27 snow-disposal sites.

Here is the city's snow-removal priority list: