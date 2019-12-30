West Island snow-removal company Bo-Pelouse ceases operations

A West Island snow-removal company, Bo-Pelouse, is ceasing operations — something many clients found out Monday through a Facebook post.

The company had been in business for 30 years, and most of its clientele was in Pointe-Claire and Dorval.

Pointe-Claire Coun. Eric Stork posted about the closure to warn residents who were expecting Bo-Pelouse to clear the snow expected Monday.

Environment Canada forecast a total snow accumulation of between 15 and 20 centimetres by Tuesday evening.

Uncertain of refunds

One of the company's former clients, Rosemary Leaver, said she was shocked when she saw her snow clearing company was gone.

"You kind of don't where to start," she said. "You think you have this all settled for the winter."

Leaver's neighbour, Ken Ritch, was a client with Bo-Pelouse for about 20 years.

"It makes me feel let down that people would just shut down the business without letting you know," Ritch said.

By Monday afternoon, the company posted a statement to its website.

"I know that some of you are angry and disappointed, as am I," the owner said in the post.

"Please know that comments being made on social media are being read by my family, that suffers with me."

Some customers who paid in full for the season are unsure if they will be receiving refunds.

Bo-Pelouse did not respond to CBC's request for comment Monday.