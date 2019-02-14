Snow removal begins in Montreal after most severe storm this winter

City crews have begun removing the 40 centimetres of snow that fell onto Montreal's streets overnight Tuesday.

After the most severe storm this winter, the city is predicting its clearing operation will last at least a week.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, plows began clearing streets.

The snow is covering ice patches and once it is removed, crews will break up the ice and spread abrasives until the spring thaw, he said.

It's the fourth snow removal operation this season and the city said 3,000 people are working to clear the roads.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante estimates the operation will cost $25 million.