Brace yourselves: Snow is coming to parts of southern Quebec

Winter is coming early to parts of southern Quebec, with snow expected to sweep across the province this weekend.

In good news for anyone hoping for an early ski season, a major low-pressure system is coming from the United States and is expected to hit regions north of the St. Lawrence River.

It will first hit the western part of the province Friday afternoon before moving eastward overnight, according to Environment Canada.

An average of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is predicted to fall starting Friday into Saturday. Hardest hit will be central and eastern Quebec, which could get up to 25 centimetres.

Montreal is expected to be spared, save for a mix of rain and snow that will fall Friday night.