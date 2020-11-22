Ready or not, snow is en route to parts of Quebec

Depending on where you live in Quebec, it's time to find your snow shovel.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for parts of Quebec. The snow will start this evening in the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Charlevoix regions, Quebec City area and Gatineau.

By Monday, between 15 to 20 centimetres is expected to fall.

The Montreal area will be spared the significant snowfall — the precipitation will start as snow Sunday evening, with a risk of freezing rain.

About five centimetres of snow will fall, but it may be gone as quickly as it comes. The weather calls for rain and a high of 4 C Monday.

The Eastern Townships are in for more of a roller-coaster. Up to four centimetres of snow will fall this evening, but the precipitation will change to rain overnight.

As the temperature drops Monday afternoon, the rain will turn back to snow. Another two centimetres is expected by Monday night.