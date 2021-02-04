Woman, 22, in critical condition after being hit by snowplow

A 22-year-old woman remained in critical condition Thursday morning after being struck by a snowplow on Sherbrooke Street east of downtown early Wednesday evening.

"We still fear for her life," said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, a Montreal police spokesperson.

The collision happened around 6:45 p.m. Witnesses told police the driver of the plow was making a right turn from Montgomery Street and did not see the pedestrian crossing Sherbrooke.

The victim was rushed to hospital after the incident, and the 44-year-old driver of the plow was treated for shock at the scene.

Investigators completed an inspection of the crash scene and are continuing an investigation into the cause of the collision.

An operation to remove snow from the city's streets began last night at 7 p.m. The City of Montreal says around 2,200 vehicles are involved in the effort.