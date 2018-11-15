Ready or not, snow is heading toward southern Quebec

Were you still getting used to the idea that winter is coming? Well, snap out of it. It's here.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for parts of southern Quebec, including the Eastern Townships, Montreal and Vaudreuil.

A low-pressure system from the United States will bring snow our way starting around midnight. It will intensify Friday morning before ending in the evening.

That means tomorrow morning's commute will most likely get pretty messy.

When all is said and done, there will be 15 to 25 centimetres of snow on the ground. In mid-November.

The same system is bringing a mix of wintry conditions to a wide swath of the U.S.

